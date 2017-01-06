PGIMER to submit comments on panel recommendations

PGIMER, Chandigarh. (File photo) PGIMER, Chandigarh. (File photo)

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will submit its comments to the Union Health Ministry about the recommendations made by the National Commission of SC and ST. PGI on Wednesday evening received a communication from the health ministry in this matter. Sources said PGI had been asked to submit its comments about the recommendations made by the SC and ST panel. “The institute has received a brief communication from the ministry and we will be soon submitting our reply in the matter,” said a senior PGI official on Thursday.

The official said that PGI would also mention in its reply that the institute “had no role to play during the entire selection process”. “Last time, when we were asked to give our comments regarding a complaint made to the PMO about the selection process of the director, we had informed the health ministry that we had no role in the entire selection and it was the selection committee which shortlisted the candidates,” said the official, adding that this time as well, the institute would submit its comments in the same manner.

Last month, the National Commission of SC and ST had recommended to the Union Health Ministry that a panel of doctors shortlisted by a search committee to select new PGIMER director “may be reviewed”. The commission disapproved the shortlisted panel saying that the panel appeared to be decided in advance.

A selection committee headed by Union Health Secretary C K Mishra, formed by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, had recommended a panel of three PGI doctors. Dr Anil Bhansali, head of Department of Endocrinology, Dr Meenu Singh, who is from the Department of Paediatrics, and Dr Jagat Ram, head, Advance Eye Centre, were recommended by the selection committee. The shortlisted panel has also triggered resentment among the PGI faculty as they say selection was not done “fairly”.

The file is with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that will take a final call about the appointment of the institute director.