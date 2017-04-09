PGIMER to start dedicated day care OT from tomorrow

Starting Monday, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will start one dedicated day care operation theater (OT) at the Institute. The day care OT will let patients get a minor procedure done and they will be discharged on the same day. The Institute conducted the trails of the operation theater, established in the new OPD block,successfully on Saturday.

PGI sources said that the day care operation theater will initially begin by performing the day care surgeries of six departments of the Institute. “In next six months, we are planning to start one more day care OT. Once the infrastructure comes up, there are plans to setup more such OT’s,” said an official.

Doctors said that currently the patients undergo the day care procedures in the main OT’s and the unavailability of the OT’s because of the heavy rush, usually make the waiting period longer.

“From Monday, we are expecting that it would decrease the load of the surgeries in the main OT. Now, more day care procedure could be performed,” said a doctor.

On Monday, on the first day, sources said that five such surgeries have been planned. The department which would be initially using the day care OT include ortho, ENT, and general surgery. For the day care, there is a provision that if a patient has some complication after the surgery, the patient can be admitted to the hospital PGI doctors believe there are not sufficient OT’s at the Institute because the patient rush has increased over the years.

The PGIMER administration recently initiated steps to setup at least 25 Modular Operation Theater(OT)’s at the Institute. The PGI Faculty Association has been demanding that “a world-class new OT complex” should be developed by the administration.

PGI faculty association head Dr T D Yadav said that the day care OT would bring some relief to the patients. “It would help in training programme as well,” he said.

