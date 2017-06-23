PGIMER to install Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) would soon install Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system on the campus.

The PGI administration would initially install the system in the Administration Block and later extend it to other parts of the hospital, the institute’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

PGI officials said they invited quotations for 12 biometric attendance machines.

PGI spokeswomen Manju Wadwalkar confirmed that the administration has decided to install biometric attendance system at the institute. “It will start from Kairon (administration) block, followed by Nehru Hospital and then New OPD Block. Gradually, it would be extended to other areas as well,” she said.

Sources said during a recent meeting held with the heads of departments, most of the senior faculty said they did not have any problem with the new attendance system. A source said only a few doctors were reluctant about the installation of the attendance machines at the institute.

The PGI administration has been receiving regular reports about doctors coming late to the new OPD Block, which records a footfall of around 20,000 people on a daily basis.

A PGI official said some of the doctors do not turn up at the OPD till 10 in the morning as the patients are kept waiting. The official said PGI director Dr Jagat Ram has already conveyed to the heads of departments to ensure that the doctors reach on time to the OPDs.

PGIMER doctors said the biometric attendance system should be started to keep a check on the employees at the institute. “It (biometric) should be installed across the institute. There are some doctors who report late to the OPDs. If the biometric attendance system is installed, the administration can keep a check on who is coming early and who is leaving late from the institute,” said a senior PGI faculty member.

However, PGI faculty association head said some technical issues needed to be resolved before the biometric machines are installed in the OPDs. “The job of the faculty at the institute is not fixed. There are some doctors who check patients in the OPDs till 7pm. There are some technical things that need to be sorted out. We are not against the installation of biometric attendance system, but some issues need to be sorted out first,” said Dr T D Yadav, head, PGI Faculty Association.

Asked about the doctors who reach late to the OPDs, Yadav said those doctors should be identified and the administration should take care of the matter.

