PGIMER to hold workshop on innovation in biomedical devices on January 8

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will host a workshop, “Innovation in Biomedical Instruments and Devices”, on Sunday. A PGI statement said this is the third in the series of such workshops hosted by the institute in collaboration with the department of science and technology (DST) , Union Ministry of Science and Technology. “The earlier workshops were held during last year wherein all regional institutions participated on a common platform to brainstorm ideas for innovation in biomedical instruments,” it said.

The statement said the thrust areas of DST is to encourage Indian scientists to innovate indigenous solutions for problems faced in hospitals. “There are varieties of small and big clinical issues or problems that can be solved with the help of innovative ideas translated into numerous gadgets, devices, instruments,” said the statement.

The workshop will be attended by medical specialists from PGI, engineering and technology experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Ropar, IIT-Mandi, Central Scientific Instrumentation Organisation (CSIO), PEC University of Technology, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali, Semiconductors Limited (SCL), Mohali and INST, Mohali.

“The workshop is expected to provide a platform for the engineering and technology experts to put forth their ideas in biomedical innovation that may be useful for patient care. The PGIMER faculty and scholars will get an opportunity to discuss various ideas and solutions useful for patient care management that require engineering and industry partnership,” the PGI said.”

“In order to achieve the objective to implement the innovative idea and thus make it available for a larger section of our population, representatives of industry and commerce dealing with manufacturing and supply of biomedical instruments and devices are also expected to participate in this workshop.”