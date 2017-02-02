PGIMER to fill vacant posts at Sangrur centre soon

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon fill the vacant posts for its satellite center outpatient department (OPD) at Sangrur in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday. The centre has not been inaugurated formally and is currently under a trial run.

According to PGI officials, the number of patients visiting the centre on a daily basis has reached 300.

“We will soon fill the vacant post of Sangrur centre. Our focus is also to improve the services there,” said PGI’s Officiating Director Dr Subhash Verma.

Currently, resident doctors from PGIMER are also posted at the centre, apart from its recently recruited staff. Recently, the PGI started the trial run of the centre. Last week, faculty to conduct various medical examinations at the centre was also launched.