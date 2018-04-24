PGIMER: Soon, date and time-based online appointment for OPD patients

Sources in the PGI’s computerisation committee told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that work has begun to provide the date and time-based OPD appointments Sources in the PGI’s computerisation committee told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that work has begun to provide the date and time-based OPD appointments

DUE TO the unprecedented rise in the number of patients visiting the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the administration is planning to start online appointments based on date and time for its Out Patient Department (OPD).

To begin with, sources said PGI has selected one department and the trial is expected to begin in 15 days. Currently, the premier medical hub is providing online OPD registrations to patients. A patient, registered online, gets an OPD card made from a separate counter.

Sources in the PGI’s computerisation committee told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that work has begun to provide the date and time-based OPD appointments. “This facility would also help the administration reduce the long queues of patients, who have to wait for hours to get a registration card made at the institute,” said a senior committee member, adding that as per the plan, slot-based timings would be available for online registrations. “Several time slots would be available. A patient can choose from those slots for a particular department,” stated the official. He, however, pointed out that appointments would be based on the department not doctor.

Professor N Khandelwal, head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis at PGI, who also heads a committee monitoring computerisation work, confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline that the institute was working to provide this facility to the patients.

Another senior official, privy to the project, said the institute will have to increase the timings of counters for proper implementation. “If we provide a slot of 1 pm to a patient, we also have to keep the registration counters open at PGI…The administration is working on all these issues before the project begins,” said the official.

PGI officials stated that it would take several months for successful implementation of the project at the institute.

At present, the number of online registrations is much less compared to registrations made at the PGI counters. PGI officials said efforts were on to spread awareness about the online registrations.

The PGI has initiated several steps to manage the huge rush of patients at the OPD. Over 10,000 patients visit the OPD daily. The two main initiatives being taken by the institute are installations of digital display board outside the consultants’ rooms to segregate the patients and setting up kiosks for their registration.

