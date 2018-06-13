PGIMER signs MoU with Coal India Ltd

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Coal India Limited (CIL) under which CIL would provide Rs 2 crore grant to 20 poor patients with thalassemia major (Rs 10 lakh/patient) for bone marrow transplants to be carried out in PGI.

A statement issued by PGI on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through its Blood Cell-NHM initiated this programme last year wherein CIL through its corporate social responsibility is providing financial help to thalassemia patients requiring bone marrow transplants.

“PGI is the fifth centre and would cater to patients with thalassemia from north-west region of India,” said officials. Several persons, including Vinita Srivastava from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, were present on the occasion.

