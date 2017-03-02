PGI: Course on public health approaches to non-communicable diseases begins

Cancer should be declared a notifiable disease in the city, a senior PGIMER doctor said on Wednesday. The disease is already notifiable in Haryana and Punjab.

“We have already proposed to the UT health department that cancer should be made notifiable in the city. It would help in early detection of disease in the city,” Dr J S Thakur, professor of community medicine, PGI, said on Wednesday

He was addressing a press conference on the third National Course on Public Health Approaches to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) which is being organized from March 2 to 7 at PGI.

PGI doctors said that this will be the 3rd edition of this course in which the World NCD Federation (WNF), IUATLD, ICMR, IAPSM and NINE, PGIMER are the partners in the course. “Around 50 participants (state/district program managers, faculty, postgraduate students from medical colleges and civil society) from 17 states of India, including the north-eastern and southern states have registered for the course. The focus of the course will be to enable participants to use public health approaches such as policies, prevention, surveillance and management guidelines for NCD prevention and control in their respective states and countries,” said Dr Thakur.

PGI doctors said that the key objectives of the course are to explain the epidemiologic, socio-economic and demographic transitions fueling the rise in chronic, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and discuss the evidence-base of different public health interventions for NCDs.

“Key sessions include chronic disease burden, determinants and global/national initiatives, population and individual-level evidence-based public health interventions, health system strengthening and surveillance for NCD’s. Additionally participants will be given orientation towards national NCD programs, road maps and challenges for integration within different NCD areas and addressing the co-morbidity with communicable diseases. All participants will be guided to prepare and implement an operational research project to be undertaken in their states,” doctors said.

PGI doctors said that physical activity will be promoted during the course through mobility breaks, leisure walks and a walkathon from PGI to Sukhna Lake.