PGIMER governing body clears appointment of 18 faculty members

The 18 selected faculties in various departments also include Dr Parul Chawla, daughter of former PGI director Yogesh Chawla. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The 18 selected faculties in various departments also include Dr Parul Chawla, daughter of former PGI director Yogesh Chawla. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The governing body (GB) of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), which met in New Delhi on Friday, has cleared the appointment of 18 new faculty members for north India’s premier medical hub.

The 18 selected faculties in various departments also include Dr Parul Chawla, daughter of former PGI director Yogesh Chawla. The governing body had earlier decided to withhold the selection of Chawla’s daughter and son-in law after a controversy broke out over Chawla not informing the Union health ministry about his daughter and son-in law appearing for the interview at PGI. The GB had decided that the AIIMS committee would review the selection cases of the two doctors.

In January this year, the PGI governing body was informed that the AIIMS committee had not recommended the name of Chawla’s daughter, but selected son-in-law Ankur Gupta. Chawla, former PGI Director and Head of the Department of Hepatology, retired In September after working for over 34 years at the institute. His tenure ended in October last year.

Sources said Parul again appeared for an interview last month when interviews were again conducted for various faculty posts at PGI. On Saturday, Parul’s name figured in the list of result published by the PGI. She has been appointed assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology.

All the new faculties have been approved by the governing body for appointment under direct recruitment.

Sources said over 60 faculty members at PGI have also been selected through the Assessment Promotion Scheme (APS). A senior PGI official said several candidates under direct and APS recruitment failed to qualify for the interview held last month.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App