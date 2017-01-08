PGIMER general body meet to be held next week, several points on the agenda

About the issues, which have been listed in the agenda this time, sources said the main agenda would be the approval of the recently held faculty interviews. (Express Archives) About the issues, which have been listed in the agenda this time, sources said the main agenda would be the approval of the recently held faculty interviews. (Express Archives)

The governing body (GB) meet of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) will now be held on Wednesday in New Delhi. The GB meeting had earlier been scheduled for Tuesday, January 10. Sources in the PGI told Chandigarh Newsline that the GB meet has been rescheduled by the Union Health ministry. The last governing body meet was held in August last year. The sources said that the agenda for the governing body meet has already been circulated among the members.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

About the issues, which have been listed in the agenda this time, sources said the main agenda would be the approval of the recently held faculty interviews. “The list has to be finally approved by the governing body,” said a source.

The governing body meet will be chaired by Union Health Minister J P Nadda,who is the President of PGI.

Sources also added that the selection of the former PGI Director Prof Yogesh Chawla’s daughter Dr Parul Chawla and son-in-law Dr Ankur Gupta as faculty members will come up during the meet.

Interviews of the two doctors were held by AIIMS last year, and the results were sent to PGI. “It will be placed before the governing body meet this time,” said an official.

Earlier the governing body of the Institute had decided to withhold the selection of the duo after a controversy broke out over the Director, Yogesh Chawla, not informing the Union Health ministry about his daughter and son-in-law appearing for the interview of faculty at PGI.

Both of the doctors, who are working in ad hoc posts at PGI currently, had appeared in the interview for the post of PGI faculty.

Sources also added that the plagiarism issue of some faculty members is likely to come up during the governing body meet. A senior official said the governing body members may also discuss the ongoing controversy of selecting the new PGI Director.