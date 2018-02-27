PGIMER doctor commits suicide: ‘We’re overburdened, stressed… patients’ rush increasing, but number of resident doctors isn’t’

Entry Gate at PGIMER in Chandigarh. A junior resident doctor committed suicide in his hostel on Monday (Express Archive) Entry Gate at PGIMER in Chandigarh. A junior resident doctor committed suicide in his hostel on Monday (Express Archive)

A 24-year-old junior resident doctor’s suicide at PGIMER on Monday morning came as a shock for his fellow doctors, who claim they remain under “stress due to long working hours and unprecedented patient rush at the institute”.

“The resident doctors are overburdened and stressed because of the workload. The number of patients is increasing every day, but the number of resident doctors remains the same,” Dr Sombir Singh, president of PGI’s Association of Resident Doctors, told Chandigarh Newsline.

The working hours set for a resident doctor at PGI are 12 hours. But doctors claim they always work beyond the set time. “It is not the exact 12 hours’ working time for a resident doctor. It even goes up to 15 hours for those doctors who are posted in critical areas of the institute. The situation is bad for those posted in emergency areas,” said a senior resident doctor.

On a daily basis, PGI records nearly 10,000 OPD cases. On Monday, the PGI registered 10,469 general and special OPD cases at the institute. There were 288 emergency OPD cases registered as well till evening.

For a resident doctor, the day starts at 8 am and continues till 9 pm. The next day, the doctor again joins the duty at 8 am. There are 1,200 resident doctors at PGI.

“The normal routine for a resident is to perform the duties and come back to the hostel and sleep,” said Dr Sombir. “We hardly get any off and any time to study.”

In May 2016, the department of psychiatry, PGI, started a “crisis helpline” for PGIMER students. Chandigarh Newsline spoke to at least seven resident doctors who said they don’t know much about the helpline.

“I am not sure if anyone remembers the number of the helpline,” said Dr Sandeep Tula, vice-president of the Association of Resident Doctors.

Tula maintains resident doctors don’t come forward to speak much about their problems. “We have given our personal contact numbers. But hardly anyone wants to share his or her problem,” he said.

So what are the steps initiated by the institute? PGIMER dean (academics) Rajesh Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline that as soon as new residents join the institute, an orientation is held.

“We even allot a faculty member as a guardian to each student so that they don’t face any problem. The guardian helps the student deal with every kind of problem,” he said, adding that “if anyone needs any kind of mental support or counselling, department of psychiatry is also roped in”.

Kumar said whenever there was a complaint about any consultant asking any resident doctor to work for more than 12 hours, he “takes note of it”.

“If there is any lacuna, we will definitely work to solve it….I am repeating that action will be taken against the consultant, if any complaint comes to our notice that resident doctors are working for more than 12 hours,” he said.

