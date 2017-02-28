PGIMER: Cadaver organ donation cases up, already 11 this year

The organ donation programme at PGI had started in 2009. (Express Archives) The organ donation programme at PGI had started in 2009. (Express Archives)

Awareness about organ donation has triggered a spike in the cadaver organ donation cases at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). This year the institute has already performed 11 such cases. According to PGI figures, the total number of cadaver organ donation cases in 2015 and 2016 were 26 and 27 respectively. This year the number of such cases recorded has been three in January and eight in February. As many as 25 patients got a fresh lease of life in the last two months. “There is more awareness among people about the cause. At the same time transplant co-ordinators are doing their job in a proper way,” Dr Ashish Sharma, head, department of renal transplant surgery, PGI, told Chandigarh Newsline.

He said that doctors were hopeful that the number of cases would increase in the future.

The organ donation programme at PGI had started in 2009. In the last seven years, the waiting number has increased as well. As per statistics, there are 2,670 people registered with PGI who are awaiting organs.

Doctors believe that more efforts are needed to bring down the waiting list.

“When you start a facility, patients start opting for it,” said Dr Rajesh Chhabra, neurosurgeon, PGI. “Sensitisation about the programme has helped in the increase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about organ donation which has helped. To bring down the waiting list, we have to keep this programme going with more efforts.”

Inadequate infrastructure

While the number of organ donation cases has increased, the infrastructure at PGI is yet to see any upgradation.

“The number of doctors and other staff is same which was there earlier. Upgradation of infrastructure at the hospital is required for this programme. It will help boost the programme,” said Dr Ashish.

The Union government in 2014 announced PGI as the Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) for the northern region. Officials said that to boost the programme in the region, including Chandigarh, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) was being formed in all the states.

“Our efforts are on to establish SOTTOs in the northern states. It will increase the organ donation programme in the region,” said Dr Vipin Kaushal, additional professor, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, and nodal officer of ROTTO.