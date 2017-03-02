Body donation on the rise at PGI

The number of bodies donated at PGI has reached 30 a year, say officials The number of bodies donated at PGI has reached 30 a year, say officials

Not only cadaver organ donation is witnessing a rise at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), there has also been an increase in body donation. According to PGI officials, the number of bodies donated has reached 30 a year, a huge jump compared to that in 2007.

At present, PGI’s Department of Anatomy has 3,000 people registered with them, who have pledged to donate their bodies.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Dr Daisy Sahni, who heads the department said, “In 2007, body donation was almost negligible and the department was getting only 1-2 body donations. Over the years, the situation has changed and since the last three years we are receiving around 30 bodies, which surpasses our target.”

According to Sahni growing awareness among the people is the main reason behind the rise. “I believe people have start realising that donating body after death could be of some help to the society. It is a noble cause,” she said.

When enquired what happens to a body once it is received by the Institute, a doctor from the department said, “We do gross and dissection research on various preserved organs and cadavers for experimental and clinical methods.

Other than teaching purposes, PhD students of anatomy and other departments use their cadavers for their research work.”

According to the doctors, they receive such donations mostly from the Tricity, but sometimes it also comes from neighbouring states and as far as Jammu’s Mata Vaishno Devi.

The doctors have also set up a memory lane in the corridor of the department to keep the donors alive. “The aim of the memory lane is to honour the memory of the departed souls. The family members and relatives of the deceased often visit the place and pay tribute to them,” said Sahni.

Doctors, however, say that there are still some hurdles which exists. “Much more needs to be done to create awareness among the public. Religious uncertainties also exists. We are doing everything to create more public awareness. The department from time to time holds talks to sensitise the general public,”Sahni added.