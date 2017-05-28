PGIMER aims to perform 40 cadaver organ donations this year

There are patients who are in need of the organs. Through the cadaver donation case, we are able to transplant the organ to the needy: Dr Vipin Kaushal There are patients who are in need of the organs. Through the cadaver donation case, we are able to transplant the organ to the needy: Dr Vipin Kaushal

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) doctors which have so far successfully performed 22 cadaver organ donations within a span of five months, are now eying to perform at least 40 cadaver organ donations at the Institute. The number of cases for the entire year last year was 27.

Earlier this week, a fresh cadaver donation case gave a fresh lease of life to two patients at the Institute. According to the PGI doctors, they are now holding awareness programme on a regular basis so that more people can give their consent for the cause. As per the PGI statistics, cadaver organ donation saw an increase from 2009. In 2015, the number of organ donation cases was 26, which increased to 27 in 2016. So far this year, the number has already reached 22.

“Timely identification of donors (brain dead patients) at PGI is now helping us to perform more cases. We are now doing it since last so many years. A system is also now in place for cadaver donation,” said Dr Ashish Sharma, head, department of renal transplant, PGI. He added that they are expecting to perform around 40 organ donations this year.

The Union government in 2014 announced PGI as the Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) for the northern region. Officials said that to boost the programme in the region, including Chandigarh, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) is being formed in all the states. Since the ROTTO was started at PGI, the number of cadaver organ donation cases has seen a rise.

Dr Vipin Kaushal, additional professor, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, and nodal officer of ROTTO said that the efforts are on to increase the awareness among the public for the noble cause. “There are patients who are in need of the organs. Through the cadaver donation case, we are able to transplant the organ to the needy.” He said that efforts are on to establish SOTTOs in the northern states. It will increase the organ donation programme in the region.

According to the Kaushal, to establish the SOTTO, PGIMER will co-ordinate with hospitals across UT Chandigarh and the six states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

