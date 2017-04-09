PGIMER: After allegation that general secretary used ‘abusive language’, inquiry committee formed

THE Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) administration has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against PGI general secretary and medical technologist Ashwani Munjal, for allegedly “abusing” a PGI staffer over the phone.

PGI sources said that an employee from the service book section of the institute recently submitted a complaint to the administration alleging that Munjal used abusive language against him over the phone. Following the complaint, the PGI administration formed a committee headed by Dr Ashok Kumar from the hospital administration and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered. “A committee will look into the complaint which has been received,” she said.

When contacted, Munjal denied using abusive language against the complainant. He said it was the complainant instead who misbehaved with him. “We approached him regarding delay in the retirement befits of any employee. He misbehaved with me and I even informed the same to his seniors. I am not aware about any committee having been formed in the case. If it is a case, we will present our case,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

