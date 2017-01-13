PGI told to issue warning to M S Gupta

THE UNION health ministry has asked Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to issue a “warning” to its Medical Superintendent Dr Anil Kumar Gupta in a case where he allegedly “disobeyed the ministry orders” and went ahead on an assignment with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nepal in 2014. According to the ministry’s final decision, Gupta will have to pay one-third of his fees which he charged from WHO.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Gupta was charge-sheeted last year by the PGI administration. Soon after he submitted his reply, the PGI sent the file to the health ministry to take a final call on the decision.

Sources told the Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday that PGIMER has received a communication from the ministry about the case which is now “closed”. “They have asked us to issue a warning to MS in the case. He will also have to pay one-third of the fees he charged from WHO for the assignment,” said a PGI source, adding that the PGI administration has not issued any letter to Gupta in this regard so far.

When contacted, Gupta told Chandigarh Newsline that he has no information about the health ministry’s decision.

In 2014, Gupta went to Nepal on a WHO assignment for three months. The visit led to a controversy after then Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed “surprise”, during the governing body meeting of the hospital about Gupta taking leave without permission. The then PGI Director, Dr Yogesh Chawla, was directed to initiate “regular departmental proceedings” against Gupta.

Acting on the direction, former PGI director issued a charge-sheet last year in which Gupta was asked to explain why action should not be taken against him. In his reply, Gupta said he had taken permission from the competent authority before proceeding on the assignment. The file was then sent to the Union health ministry for a final decision.