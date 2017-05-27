PGI to tell docs not to refer patients to private test centre

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) would soon issue a fresh circular asking doctors not to recommend patients to get medical investigations done from any particular private diagnostic centre.

Sources said it has come to the notice of the PGI administration that few doctors are referring medical investigations to some private diagnostic centres in the city.

“It was brought to our notice earlier as well that some of the doctors are sending patients to few particular centres for getting medical examinations done for treatment. The doctors cannot recommend it as it is strictly prohibited by the authorities. We have been regularly issuing circular and now a fresh direction will be issued soon,” said a senior PGI official.

On Friday, a patient at the PGI said he was recently handed a business card of a private diagnostic centre in Sector 8 allegedly by a PGI doctor from the department of orthopedics at the new out patient department.

Ali Mohammad, a patient from Jammu and Kashmir, was advised by the doctor to undergo an MRI investigation. Mohammed said the doctor also handed him details of a private lab along with the PGI performa for the MRI.

“The PGI gave me an appointment in June for the MRI test. I then called the private lab in Sector 8. The executive told me that they will give a discount if it has been recommended by a PGI doctor,” said Mohammed.

Mohammad’s case is not the only one. Last month, in a similar case, money was returned to the family members of a patient who was admitted in the Nehru Hospital after the institute’s security employees to know that a resident doctor had contacted a private diagnostic centre at night to get a blood test done. The lab representative was called by the security staff and then the amount was refunded to the family.

