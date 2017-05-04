Chandigarh PGI to set up 150 kiosks in six months to handle OPD rush

File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo file photo File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo file photo

To handle rush of patients at the OPD, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research is planning to install 150 kiosks equipped with features for patient registration, doctor appointment and service-related information.

PGI officials said the new kiosks would help reduce long queues for patient registration at the institute and that they are expecting to implement the plan within the next six months.

Officials privy to the project told the Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that the institute wanted to strengthen the current online services and further introduce other online patient care services to save the time of the patients.

Sources said after the installation of the kiosks at the institute, a patient can avail facilities, including patient registration, patient registration renewal, appointment booking and cancellation.

“After the patients get themselves registered, they can opt for smart card system. They can deposit money into the smart card that will allow them to use it at the payment counters in order to save time,” said a senior PGI official.

About the smart cards, PGI officials said the card will be linked to the unique registration number of the patient and the same can be used for all the services at the institute.

The official added that the authorities are planning to install around 10 kiosks at each centre, including the new OPD, Nehru Hospital and trauma.

“The kiosks will also have information regarding different medical services offered by the PGIMER to educate the patients. We are approaching the National Informatics Centre (NIC) about the implementation of this project. We are yet unaware of the money that will be spent to install these kiosks,” said the official.

The PGIMER currently records 8,000 patients at the OPD on a daily basis. The patients reach the hospital OPD as early as 4am to get a registration card made at the earliest.

PGI director Dr Jagat Ram, since his joining in March, has been stating that the increasing rush at the institute is one of key problems that needs to be addressed immediately.

