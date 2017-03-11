Chandigarh: PGI to ensure fire safety in all campus buildings

File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo File photo of PGIMER Chandigarh. Express Photo

After the union health ministry issued directions to all the hospitals across the country last year to ensure fire safety in hospital buildings, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) too has initiated efforts to make all the hospital buildings fire regulations compliant. The institute is signing an agreement with IIT Roorkee which will conduct a fire safety audit of north India’s premier medical hub. PGI officials said that they have also applied for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for several buildings on campus from the UT fire department. The health ministry directions to prepare guidelines on fire safety and its implementation in hospital buildings in the country had come following a fire incident at a hospital in Odisha, which claimed the lives of 20 people last year. The health ministry also instructed all central government hospitals to obtain NOCs from the fire department in a time-bound manner where not available.

A senior PGI official told Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday that steps are being initiated following the health ministry directions. “We are soon signing an agreement with IIT Roorkee. They (IIT) will conduct a fire safety audit of the buildings. All the recommendations regarding fire safety will be implemented by the institute,” said PGI’s public relations officer Manju Wadwalkar. “The fire safety audit will help us to know where improvement is needed and accordingly it will be done.”

PGI officials said they have also applied for certification from the UT fire department. “There are some buildings which need fire compliant certification. The UT fire department will provide the NOC after the survey,” said an official. “There are several buildings which were constructed a long time ago. We are in the process of upgrading fire safety measures in many buildings with the latest techniques.” Last year, an inspection by the UT fire department as part of the fire safety audit had pointed out that the Kairon block of PGI too had deficiencies in its fire-fighting system.