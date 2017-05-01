PGI starts helpline on drugs for doctors outside and public

The helpline numbers for this service will be 0172-2755245 and 7087008937. The helpline numbers for this service will be 0172-2755245 and 7087008937.

THE POST-GRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started a helpline for doctors outside PGI and general public to provide answers about the usage of drugs. A statement said that to overcome such obstacles in evidence-based medicine practice, a new initiative is taken by the department of pharmacology at PGI to critically evaluate the literature and synthesise evidence-level specific information required for better patient care.

“We at drug information unit try our best to provide immediate authentic valid information on safe use of drug in patient management. The service is flourishing very well and increasing day by day for PGI doctors. We hereby want to extend these services to all the doctors outside PGI also,” it said.

For the general public, doctors said that most of the time doctor-patient communication remains incomplete and patient is not vigilant enough for possible side-effects of medicines prescribed. It is for the first time being initiated in India for better and safe use of medicines. “We at the department of pharmacology are trying our best to help you know your treatment better,” the statement said.

“The services of drug information unit are being started here for the general public for getting any answer for their treatment medicine- (drug) related questions, available Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm.” The helpline numbers for this service will be 0172-2755245 and 7087008937.

