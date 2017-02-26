PGI professor emeritus appointed chairman of expert group on kidney diseases

The Union Health Ministry has appointed Dr K S Chugh, eminent nephrologist and professor emeritus of nephrology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), as the chairman of the expert group of kidney diseases grant-in-aid (GIA) scheme of inter-sectoral convergence and coordination for promotion and guidance on health research.

Chugh, popularly known as the father of nephrology in India, is a recipient of several national and international awards. According to a PGIMER statement, the appointment has been made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, department of health research, Government of India. “This would promote innovation in major public health problems for the purpose of focused and deliverable research for developing indigenous, advanced and cost-effective health technologies for better health care in the country,” the statement said.

It further said that the other members of this committee are from AIIMS, New Delhi, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, Kalinga Institute, Bhubaneswar, Institute of Kidney Diseases, Ahmedabad, Batra Hospital, New Delhi, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and New Delhi and Pt. BDS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and PGIMER, Chandigarh.