PGI plans to start temporary OPD at satellite centre in Una

Faculty members said PGI administration acting fast on the Centre’s directions in view of upcoming polls in Himachal Faculty members said PGI administration acting fast on the Centre’s directions in view of upcoming polls in Himachal

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to start a temporary out patient department (POD) at its proposed satellite centre at Una in Himachal Pradesh. Sources said the Himachal government is planning to provide land to the PGIMER to start the temporary OPD at Una.

On Monday, the PGIMER conducted a walk-in interview for the vacant posts of senior residents (non-academic) in different specialties and medical officer on a contract basis. Sources said the institute had advertised posts for various departments including community medicine, general surgery, and others. A senior PGI official told the Chandigarh Newsline that out of the 10 posts, only one candidate turned up. “Not many people turned up for the interview. Only one candidate for the department of ophthalmology came and was selected,” he said.

So far, the Himachal government has earmarked the land for the proposed PGI Satellite Centre at Una. Officials said the formalities of land transfer to the PGIMER was in process. Sources said the Himachal government would now provide space to the PGI authorities to start the temporary OPD at Una. “The space would be provided in a district hospital or any other location,” said a source. The move has, however, raised eyebrows at the institute with many faculty members saying that the PGI administration was acting fast on the directions of the central government in view of the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.

“We are not able to understand why the recruitment has started so early. There is not a single structure that has come up at the site. The land is yet to be transferred,” said a senior faculty. “The elections are scheduled in Himachal Pradesh and the PGIMER is probably acting on the directions of the central government who wants to start the OPD sooner in the district.”

Earlier, during a governing body meeting of the institute, PGI president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda had given his nod to a table agenda about setting up one more PGI satellite centre in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. The proposal surprised the governing body members, as no one had heard about the plan at the institute. Earlier, the members were informed that the new centre would come up at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. However, then Nadda announced that the facility would come up in Una district.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App