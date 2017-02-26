PGI neurologist selected for international research award

A PGI neurologist has been selected for an international research award, a statement issued by the institute has said. “Dr Jitendra Kumar Sahu, associate professor, division of pediatric neurology at the Advanced Paediatric Center, PGI, Chandigarh, is the winner of the prestigious “Ihsan Dogramaci Research Award 2016”,” the statement said.

According to the PGI statement, Kumar’s research proposal titled “Establishing phenotypic and genotypic screening model for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine associated seizures/epilepsy,” was found the most suitable for this international research award.

The International Pediatric Association (IPA) is a global body representing the professional societies of pediatricians. The award was instituted in honour of Prof. Dr. Ihsan Dogramaci, one of IPA’s pioneer leaders. “It provides US $20,000 to a pediatrician for a two-year project focusing on child health and/or child wellness. Dr Sahu will be invited to present the research findings at the International Pediatric Association Congress, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. Dr Sahu also has the distinction of being the recipient of the “Sheila Wallace Award 2016” in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, by the International Child Neurology Association,” the statement added.