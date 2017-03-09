Chandigarh: PGI Medical Education administration ‘chargesheets’ senior faculty member for plagiarism

The administration will fill 30 posts of Professors in various departments, one post each of additional and associate professors and 47 assistant professors. Express Archives The administration will fill 30 posts of Professors in various departments, one post each of additional and associate professors and 47 assistant professors. Express Archives

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) administration has ‘chargesheeted’ a senior faculty member and head of department accused of “plagiarism”. The doctor has been given two weeks’ time to reply to the institute’s chargesheet. Last year, three PGI doctors accused of “unethical practices” and found guilty of “plagiarism” were chargesheeted by the institute’s administration.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that the head of parasitology department Dr Rakesh Sehgal has been issued a chargesheet in a plagiarism case. “The governing body of the institute had directed to initiate action against four of the accused doctors. Three of them were chargesheeted earlier and another doctor [Dr Sehgal] was issued a chargesheet on Tuesday,” a senior PGI official said.

He said the institute would wait for the reply and the process to appoint an inquiry officer in the case is underway.Dr Sehgal was not available for comment.

Last year, four doctors, including two head of departments, were issued notices by the then Director, Prof Yogesh Chawla. The governing body of the institute had asked the director to initiate action against the accused doctors. Subsequently, the administration then served notices to Dr Pinaki Dutta from the department of endocrinology, Dr Amitava Chakravarti, head, pharmacology department; Dr Santosh Kumar from the department of urology and head of parasitology department Dr Rakesh Sehgal. Three of the doctors were then chargesheeted.

The matter of plagiarism was raised earlier in the governing body of the institute. “Recently, it has been brought to the notice of the PGI administration that some of its faculty members are indulging in unethical practices in research projects…In all, the institute received four complaints by way of media/press reports made by the fellow faculty members,” read the minutes of the governing body meeting.

Subsequently, PGI formed its own anti-plagiarism rules to prevent plagiarism incidents at the institute. If the plagiarism is detected, the guidelines said, it would be discussed by a committee constituted to examine the matter in a time-bound manner.