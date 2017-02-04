PGI issues warning to MS, tells him to pay one-third of WHO fees

Dr Anil Kumar Gupta Dr Anil Kumar Gupta

ACTING ON the Union Health Ministry’s directions, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has issued a “warning” to the institute’s Medical Superintendent (MS) Anil Kumar Gupta in a case where he allegedly “disobeyed the ministry orders” and continued on an assignment with the World Health Origination (WHO) in Nepal in 2014. Gupta has also been asked to pay one-third of his fees which he charged from the WHO. Recently, the Union Health Ministry had asked PGIMER to issue a warning to Gupta in the case. It was the ministry which has also decided that Gupta should pay one-third of his fees. PGI officiating director Subash Verma told Chandigarh Newsline that “whatever was directed by the ministry has been done”.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Sources said that Gupta had been “advised” not to repeat the same in future. Sources added that Gupta might have to pay around Rs 10 lakh.

In 2014, Gupta went to Nepal on a WHO assignment for three months. The visit led to a controversy after the then health minister Harsh Vardhan expressed “surprise”, during the governing body meet of the hospital, about Gupta taking leave, without the sanction of the governing body. The then PGI director Dr Yogesh Chawla was directed to initiate regular departmental proceedings against Gupta.

Gupta was chargesheeted last year by the PGI administration. Soon after he submitted his reply, PGI then submitted the file to the Union Health Ministry to take a final call. While closing the matter, the health ministry asked PGI to issue a warning to Gupta.

When contacted, Gupta told Chandigarh Newsline that “matter is sub judice” and he does not want to comment on it.

While the PGI administration has now issued a warning, the matter is unlikely to die down soon as Gupta has taken the matter to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which is hearing the case. Gupta has been maintaining that he had taken approval from the competent authority before accepting the assignment.