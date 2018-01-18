PGI governing body refuses to downgrade post of professors

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (File) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (File)

THE GOVERNING body (GB) of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has not agreed to “blanket downgrading” of the posts of professors at north India’s premier medical hub, revealed the minutes of the meeting held last month. The PGI governing body meet, held in New Delhi on December 9, was chaired by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, also the PGI president.

According to the minutes, on the agenda of “downgrading the post of professor to associate/assistant professor in different specialties/departments”, the governing body examined the decision of the standing academic committee dated May 29, 2017, and didn’t agree to blanket downgrading of the post of professor.

“The governing body was apprised of the faculty pyramid and difficulty in filling up the remaining posts. After detailed deliberations, the governing body agreed in principle to temporary downgradation of the posts for a fixed period of up to three years on a case-to-case basis and desired that the matter may be taken to the HR committee for consideration and approval,” read the minutes.

The governing body has also approved the request of grant of ex-India (extraordinary) leave for two years from January 2018 or from the actual date of his relieving date to join as Consultant General and Leproscopic Surgery at Asgar Ali Hospital Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Professor T D Yadav, Department of General Surgery, PGI. In another case, one year ex-India leave of Professor S K Mattoo, Department of Psychiatry, to join as Consultant Psychiatrist in UK, was approved.

An agenda regarding “complaint against Professor Rakesh Sehgal, head of the Department of Medical Parasitology, PGI Chandigarh regarding plagiarism”, as per the minutes, “the item was withdrawn”.

To another matter regarding request for workers participation in management at PGI, the minutes of the meeting said, “It was felt that the JCM as per the guideline of the Government of India for constructive dialogue between the representatives of the staff and the management for peaceful regulation of all disputes between the employer and employees to maintain harmonious relations at the institute is a competent and adequate mechanism. It was desired that meetings of the high-powered committee be convened on a regular basis.”

Another item, which was presented as a table agenda during the meeting, regarding creation of additional posts for upgradation of Drug De-addiction and Treatment Centre of PGIMER, Chandigarh, for bringing it on a par with the centre of excellence in addition psychiatry in India, the minutes says, “The item was withdrawn.”

