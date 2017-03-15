PGI doctor delivers speech at Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute

Dr N Khandelwal, head, department of radiodiagnosis, PGIMER delivered the “Dr T B Patel Oration” at The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad, during their Hospital Day celebrations, the PGI said on Tuesday. A PGI statement said the topic of the oration was “Ablative therapies in Oncology: current scenario”. He was awarded a scroll of honour and an oration plaque.

“Dr T B Patel Award was instituted in 1991 by the Gujarat Cancer Society to commemorate the services of Dr T B Patel, Founder Director of The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is awarded annually to scientists working in the field of oncology whose work has gained international recognition,” the statement added.

