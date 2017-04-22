PGI director orders change in key positions

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities have ordered changes in few key positions at the institute. The control of institute’s security which was with the Medical Superintendent has been now given to Deputy Director Administration (DDA).

This is for the first time that the institute has ordered changes after Dr Jagat Ram became the institute director.

In the four orders which have been issued, four new officials were named for the key functioning areas. As per the orders, Dr G D Puri, head, department of anesthesia, will be the new Professor Incharge, Academic Section. This post was earlier hold by Dr K Gauba, Professor and head, oral health sciences center, PGI.

The administration has also ordered that complete establishment of security of the institute which was under the charge of Medical Superintendent Dr A K Gupta, will be now looked after by Amitabh Avasthi, Deputy Director Administration (DDA).

The institute has also changed the chairman of Estate Committee (house allotment) of the institute. Professor Ashok Gupta, has been named the new chairman of the committee instead of Dr S K Singh, Professor, Department of Urology, PGI, who was holding the post. Another change which has

been ordered is Dr Surjit Singh, head department of pediatrics, has been named as the secretary of staff council. Dr A Chakarbarti, head, department of microbiology was earlier holding this post.

While the new orders have come as a surprise for many at the Institute, a senior PGI professor termed the decisions as a routine process.

