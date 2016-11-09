The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked Union Health Secretary C K Mishra to appear before the commission in regard to a complaint submitted by a body of Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (SC/ST) employees at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) alleging discrimination against SC category candidates for the post of PGI Director. PGI director appointment: Scheduled castes panel asks Union Health Secretary to appear before it.

The Institute body of the PGIMER which met last week in New Delhi forwarded three names to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) to select PGI’s director. Dr Anil Bhansali, head of endocrinology, Dr Meenu Singh, who is from the Department of Pediatrics and Dr Jagat Ram, head, Advance Eye Centre are the three shortlisted names recommended for the post.

Now after a week, the SC&ST body has written to the National commission terming the interview as an “eye wash” by the selection committee. A copy of the letter, which has been accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, said that there were five SC members appeared in the interview for the post of director. The body has also said that no SC member was added to the selection committee. At least 26 applicants had appeared before the selection committee which conducted the interviews last month. The committee is headed by Mishra. Dr VM Katoch, former director general of ICMR and Dr Shridhar Dwevedi from Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in New Delhi are the two other members,

“No SC member was included in the selection committee. The committee interviewed 26 candidates including five SC candidates. We had represented to the government about the non-inclusion of a SC member as per government practice and rules. However, our plea was not given attention to and the above committee went ahead with the interview. The interview was an eye wash and as expected, the SC candidates were not given justice by the committee,” reads the letter.

It further added, “To our shock, of the three shortlisted candidates(Dr Anil Bhansali, Dr Meenu Singh and Dr Jagat Ram, the senior most, Ram’s (an SC candidate) name is at number three. The other two, much junior to him, are in number one and two respectively. In the last letter, the body has also requested for “cancellation of the entire process and the government be directed to redo the entire process following the due procedure.”

