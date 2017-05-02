PGI diaries III: ‘Talking to doctor, I felt like I was sharing my problem with public’

Chandigarh’s PGIMER (File photo) Chandigarh’s PGIMER (File photo)

INSIDE A small room of the Out Patient Department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 55-year-old Gurjeet Singh (name changed) explains his medical problem to the doctor. The doctor too listens to Singh patiently.

But the conversation between these two is audible enough to other patients standing inside the room waiting for their turn. When the doctor writes something on Gurjeet’s card, other patients peer at it curiously.

As PGIMER battles a huge rush of patients each day, the privacy of patients is just another casualty in north India’s medical premier hub.

“The government should think about the huge rush of patients,” says Singh, a Mohali resident as he comes out of the room. “When I was talking to doctor, I felt like I was sharing my problem with the entire public.”

Singh is not alone, who complains about lack of privacy in the consultation room.

“There should be a controlled flow of patients to the rooms so that one can explain their problems to the doctor and without this thing in mind, someone else is listening or waiting to take your seat,” says Harmeet Singh, a resident of Nawashahr in Punjab who had come with his mother to the orthopaedics department of the institute. “It becomes difficult for a patient to explain his problem to the doctor in front of everybody.”

Read | PGI diaries II: ‘If doctors are available from 8 am, it will obviously make some impact’

Doctors agree that privacy of a patient is compromised in the situation prevailing at PGIMER.

“There are two sides to the problem — the practical aspect and the ideal aspect. Ideally, if a patient is sitting with the doctor, no other person should be in the room because privacy of the patient is their right. Another problem is of space and there are two doctors in the same room,” says Dean of the Institute Dr Subhash Verma. “In such situations when the information of a patient is too sensitive to share, we take them to a space which is marked for examination.”

How can this problem be tackled? “We can somehow solve the problem if a doctor sees fewer number of patients but the decision is somewhat difficult to take. The patients also need to be disciplined enough that they don’t barge into the rooms when they should wait for their turn,” says Dr Verma. “Unless we start respecting each other’s privacy, this is not going to happen any sooner. We need more space and more doctors.”

PGI faculty association head Dr T D Yadav maintains numbers at OPD need to be reduced. “Normally every disease is a secret and obviously it should not happen. Why should a third person listen to the problem of another patient? I guess the number of patients should be fixed,” he says. “It is desirable that we should maintain the privacy and secrecy of patients. We have logistics problems and unfortunately we are not able to see to it.”

Also Read | PGI diaries I: 6 hours, 2 queues, 15 mins with doctor and an appointment for June is a day in the life of a patient

Yadav complains that there is no effective security as well that would regulate the patient entry. “This is a natural tendency of people that they do not wait for their turn but want everything first. The thing can be tackled if the number of patients at OPD can be controlled. A doctor is seeing more than 60 patients a day and I think it is no justice to the patients,” he says.

A senior PGIMER official asserts that the problem will end only when the institute expands the infrastructure which has not been upgraded for a long period of time. “We can’t deny the fact that such situations don’t happen. The institute is in the process of upgrading the infrastructure. We also have a plan for screening OPD as well. In future, things will improve and our focus is also on providing better treatment facilities at the institute,” he says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now