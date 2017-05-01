PGI diaries II: ‘If doctors are available from 8 am, it will obviously make some impact’

PGIMER Chandigarh. (Express Photo) PGIMER Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

AS THE clock strikes 7.50 am, the registration counters in new OPD at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) open. By the time the counters make the first registration card, the OPD registration hall is already filled with long queues of patients, some of whom have reached the institute as early as 4 am. But getting the registration card early means little other than beating the queue. Card in hand, the patient’s next wait is for the doctor, whose arrival time could be anywhere from 9 am to 10 am.

A visit by Chandigarh Newsline to the PGI’s OPD revealed that only a few doctors were available in the OPD before 9 am. By the time doctors arrive and settle down, the crowd in the OPD hall has swollen unimaginably.

Currently PGIMER has no uniform guidelines for work timings of doctors at OPD. Although a few departments, including eye, gynaecology and skin, start as early as 8 am, other departments including endocrinology, orthopaedics, hepaetology do not start before 9 am.

Patients lined up at the OPD believe that if doctors start seeing patients at 8 am, it could make a difference to waiting times.

“Every department has its own OPD timing,” says Manjit Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr in Punjab. “I have been coming frequently to the institute to get my mother treated. I have noticed few doctors who start working at 8 am while some don’t even come till 9.30 am.”

“Doctors should remain available from 8 am, immediately after registration cards are made at the counters,” said Darampal, a Mohali resident. “If doctors are available from 8 am, it will obviously make some impact. In one hour, he can at least see few patients,” he added.

The PGI doctors defended the late arrival of doctors by stating the fact that they have to deliver lectures from 8 to 9 am, followed by rounds in the ward. That does not explain how some departments do manage to get to the OPD by 8 am.

PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said, “Our registration and other services begin at 8 am. Doctors are mostly available at that time, unless they have other responsibilities, including indoor rounds, clinico pathological conference or morning classes.”

“All patients who are registered till 11 am are examined in the OPD even if doctors have to stay till 7 pm,” she added.

The clinico-pathological conference is held once a week, the official said.

Asked why a few departments were able to start earlier while others only at 9 am, Wadwalkar said, “PGI has to take care of research and training of students as well besides patient care.”

Professor T D Yadav, head of PGI Faculty Association, who had been vocal about the faculty and other institute matters, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, senior PGI officials confirmed they had been receiving reports of some doctors coming late to the OPDs. “We are taking up the issue with all the heads of departments,” said an official. “The institute is in the process to issue a circular asking all doctors to reach the OPDs in time. We have to think about the patients who reach the hospital early in the morning.”

“The number of doctors at PGI is not much that we can divide them selectively. We have to manage everything, including the classes and then, the morning indoor rounds. Even if some of us reach a little late, no doctor leaves the OPD until he sees the last patient,” said a senior PGI doctor, who wished not to be named.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now