Personal enmity: PGI morgue employee ‘abducted’, attacked with screwdiver, accused held

A 24-year-old man working at the morgue in PGI, Amit Kumar, was abducted in an auto and later abandoned after being stabbed with a screwdriver near Naya Gaon on Tuesday night. The police have arrested the accused, Rajat, who said that an old enmity was the reason behind the attack on Amit.

The victim, Amit, is now admitted in the emergency ward of PGI and his condition is said to be stable. The incident took place when Amit was going to his house after completing his shift at the morgue. On his way out from PGI, he was abducted in an auto by the two accused.

In his statement to police, injured Amit maintained that Rajat stabbed him with a sharp edged weapon and left him abandoned at the border of Naya Gaon, which is hardly one and half kilometer away from PGI.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said the victim Amit had a fight with accused Rajat two days back. According to the police, the accused Rajat claimed that he used a screwdriver in the attack on Amit. A case of abduction and assault was registered at Sector 11 police station. The screwdriver and auto of the accused was also seized. The accused will be produced in a local court on Thursday.

