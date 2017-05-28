Peon of Panjab University arrested for raping minor

The rape victim is the daughter of one of Chand’s close friends. The rape victim is the daughter of one of Chand’s close friends.

A PEON of Panjab University has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at his vacant house in Maloya on Saturday. The accused Hari Chand (42) was caught by locals and handed over to police. Police said the peon is married and lives with his family at Sector 38C. The rape victim is the daughter of one of Chand’s close friends, who dropped her at the house of the accused in the morning. Police said as the girl’s father left for some work, the accused lured the girl to his empty house at Maloya and allegedly raped her.

Police said local people became suspicious about the accused because he had disappeared for some time and they also knew that the girl, who was with him, was not his daughter. “The medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape. The accused has been arrested on charges of rape and various sections of the Protection of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a police official.

Later, the girl’s father was told about the crime. Police sources said a local councillor also rushed to the spot and apprehended Chand. The councillor even summoned police from Maloya police station. The FIR against the accused was filed based on the local councillor’s statement.

