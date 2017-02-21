Pending flyover project: MP Kirron Kher approaches Nitin Gadkari to appoint NHAI consultants

Horticulture department carries out landscaping at roundabout on Chandigarh-Zirakpur Highway on Monday. Source: Sahil Walia Horticulture department carries out landscaping at roundabout on Chandigarh-Zirakpur Highway on Monday. Source: Sahil Walia

After no consultant came forward to work on the flyover project in Sector 29-31-Industrial area Phase 1 and Phase 2 roundabout, MP Kirron Kher spoke to Nitin Gadkari, Ministry of Road transport and Highways, to ask the consultants empaneled with the National Highways Authority of India to take over the work.

Few days ago, the engineering wing had called for an expression of interest to appoint a consultant. However, nobody came forward.

An official of the engineering wing said they were expecting that a consultant would be appointed this week. Once appointed, the consultant will prepare a comprehensive plan on the type of flyover to ease traffic from this roundabout to Zirakpur. The entire cost of the construction of the flyover will be borne by the Centre.

Gadkari had announced the project during his Chandigarh visit after the issue was raised by Kher.

The administration has already prepared a tentative estimate of around Rs 372 crore for the project from this roundabout to the elevated road up to Hallo Majra.

According to a report by The Central Road Research Institute (CSIR), which had studied the traffic volume in Sector 29-31 roundabout and Hallo Majra Chowk, mentioned that the volume had reached to the maximum at both intersections. It had suggested that there was an urgent need for a flyover to be constructed at Transport Chowk, Sector 26, and an underpass at Hallo Majra. The CSIR report found that the total traffic volume handled at the four-armed intersection of Hallo Majra during the 24-hour survey was observed to be 1,39,256 vehicles.

The peak hour traffic is found to exist between 6 to 7 pm, catering to 11,463 vehicles per hour. The report mentions that cars (44 per cent) dominate the traffic composition followed by two-wheelers (27 per cent) and autos (8 per cent), goods vehicles (7 per cent). The report infers that light fast motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles account for about 79 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, while the slow moving vehicles, including cycles and others account for 11 per cent.