Pending cases in Punjab and Haryana High Court up by 27% in 2017, lower courts also see rise

The latest data on judicial cases in Punjab and Haryana has revealed that the number of pending litigations in the region has again gone up at the end of 2017 and the Punjab and Haryana High Court itself has reached the second number in the list of High Courts with highest pendencies in India. The pending cases in the region are about 1.6 million.

Punjab and Haryana High Court

With a shortfall of 35 judges against its sanctioned number of 85, the Punjab and Haryana High Court is at the fourth number among the High Courts with highest vacancies. The High Court has a combined jurisdiction spread over the states of Punjab and Haryana and UT Chandigarh and at the end of the previous year had a total number of 3,84,232 cases awaiting disposal.

According to the records of the National Judicial Data Grid, the pending cases even date back to 1970s. Out of these, 28.72 per cent of the cases are pending disposal for ten years and even above; 20.02 per cent are pending disposal between five and 10 years. Further, 31.35 per cent of the pending cases are between two and five years old, and 19.81 per cent are pending disposal for less than two years.

The opening balance of pending cases for the first time had hit the three lakh mark at the end of 2016 when it had reached 3,02,313 — which means there has been and increase of 81,919 cases during 2017, a rise of 27.09%.

Punjab

The lower courts in Punjab also have recorded an increase of 63,912 cases during the past one year. There is shortage of 136 judicial officers in the state, according to a recent submission before the Rajya Sabha on vacancies of judicial officers across the country. The opening balance of the pending cases before the lower courts had been recorded at 5,04,320 at the end of 2016 and the same has reached 5,68,232 now. The district courts in the state have seen an average pendency of over 5.28 lakh cases each year since 2010.

76.75 per cent of the total cases are pending for a period of less than two years. 14.98 per cent of the pending cases were filed by women and 5.64 per cent by senior citizens, according to the latest figures.

Haryana

Haryana has a shortage of 147 judicial officers and the pendency of cases is also much higher than its neighbour. A total number of 6,45,647 cases are pending at the lower courts at present and 79.49 per cent of them are pending for a period of less than two years.

The lower courts had a pendency of 5,47,736 at the beginning of 2017 and same has now got an addition of 97, 911 cases. The majority of cases in Haryana — 3,84,038 are of criminal nature and the remaining 2,61,609 are civil cases.

Further, 12.22 per cent cases in the state have been filed by women and 4.1 per cent by the senior citizens.

According to a report released by Supreme Court in 2015 October, the shortfall of judges in lower courts is one of the main reasons behind the rising figure of pending litigation. The report – A Report on Access to Justice 2016 – using various calculations has predicted that Punjab by 2025 would require some 956 judges in district courts to tackle the pendency and fresh cases. Similarly, the number for Haryana is 838.

