Peermuchalla building collapse: As investigation moves at a snail’s pace, police accuse Zirakpur MC of ‘non-cooperation’

At the day of incident at Peermuchalla. (Express Archives) At the day of incident at Peermuchalla. (Express Archives)

As the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) failed to provide the record regarding the building collapse at Peermuchalla, police officials alleged that the MC are not ‘co-operating’ with them. “I wrote five letters to the MC’s Estate Officer (EO) seeking the record, but they did not provide any on the builders and the details of the project. They are not co-operating with us,” alleged Dhakoli Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Jagjeet Singh.

Not a single arrest has been made in the case so far by Zirakpur police. When asked, the SHO said that since the MC is not co-operating with them so they are not to go forward with the investigation. As many as 17 persons including the builders and some MC officials were booked in the case.

Meanwhile, more than one month had passed, Punjab Local Bodes department and the district administration failed to take any action against the builders of the three-storey building which collapsed in Peermuchalla area of Derabassi Sub-Division. Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) on the other side was not ready to give details of the building plans which were withheld for clearance after the visit of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Though, Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) submitted his report to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the incident but the Local Bodies department which was also conducting a separate inquiry failed to submit the report. The incident took place on April 13. Sidhu visited the site on April 20 and asked the Director of Local Bodies Karnesh Sharma to submit the report till April 27, but the department failed to meet the deadline.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App