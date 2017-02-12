PEC university Punjab holds global alumni meet

PEC alumni in Sector 12, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia PEC alumni in Sector 12, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia

The Global Annual Alumni Meet of PEC University of Technology was organised by the PEC Old Students Association (PECOSA) in collaboration with the university’s office of Dean, Alumni, Corporate and International Relations on Saturday. Registration started briskly at 10 am in front of the auditorium amidst great enthusiasm amongst the alumni.

This year, the batches of 1957, 1967, 1982 and 1992 were honored.

In addition, the batch of 1988, led by Gurvin Singh and Ranesh Bajaj, was honored for setting up the mechatronics laboratory in the institute at a cost of Rs 14.05 lakh. The 1990 batch of electrical engineering was honored for providing testing equipment to the T&D lab of the institute for numerical relays at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. The alumni body provided an aid of Rs 50,000 to a student of the third year, who was facing scarcity of funds, for undertaking his internship in Italy.

K K Vohra, President of PECOSA, said the theme of this alumni meet had been purposefully chosen as “Building Bridges Across Alumni” to highlight the need to connect and exchange views in a better way if they want to reassert as a strong and vibrant alumni body. He further added that the alumni of the institute have risen to very high positions in various government departments, PSUs, in the private sector, civil services, armed forces, railways, CEA and various boards.

The legacy of the PEC was highlighted by renowned alumni such as Jaspal Bhatti, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, and Chander Mohan and Satish Kumar, who were awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The chief guest for the occasion was Monte Ahuja, chairman and CEO, MURA Holdings, USA, who is also an alumnus of the 1967 batch. A philanthropist, he conveyed the message that the alumni should associate themselves with the activities of PEC & PECOSA, irrespective of the region or the country of their abode.

Ahuja narrated the challenges he met in his life in the USA and inspired alumni to remain connected to their roots. He proposed a grant of 1 million dollars to the PEC. Another alumnus, Manmohan Kalsi of the 1967 batch, also proposed a grant of 0.25 million dollars for the university. During his speech, the Director, Dr. Manoj K Arora, explained various projects undertaken for further uplifting the standard of the university. He addressed 1,000 delegates who came from various parts of the country and the USA. The auditorium of the university was fully crowded and the President of the PECOSA said that the registration at this alumni meet was at an all-time high.