PEC University of Technology celebrates 46th convocation ceremony

Students of PEC University of Technology celebrate after the ceremony in Panchkula Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Students of PEC University of Technology celebrate after the ceremony in Panchkula Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The PEC University of Technology in celebrated its 46th convocation ceremony at Inderdhanush Auditorium on Saturday. The chief guest for the ceremony was Padma Bhushan awardee Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Max Group.

Watch what else is making news:

In his address as the chief guest of the ceremony, Analjit Singh urged the students to explore new options after graduation. “Act and move on. Do not end up analysing. Lives are not planned in advance, but rather assembled from the pieces of your passions. Grab the opportunity to exercise free choice out of your own will. The best things in world happen only by combined and collective action,” said Singh.

A total of 377 students received degrees across eight B.E. programmes and 223 students received degrees across fourteen ME programmes. In addition, 15 candidates were awarded Ph. D degrees.

A number of meritorious students, including 10 gold medalists and 11 silver medalists were also honored during the ceremony. Some students also received awards like Kalpana Chawla Memorial Gold Medal, Aditya Miglan Memorial Gold Medal, Charu Mehta Memorial Medal, Sarvnipun Chawla Memorial Award, Administrator’s Gold Medal and Charu Puri Award for their distinguished performances.

“I applaud the efforts of the institute’s training and placement Office. The PEC students have bagged an unprecedented 100 per cent placement with 115 recruiters round the year including a number of start-ups that visited the campus in 2015-16,” said the director of Punjab Engineering College.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App