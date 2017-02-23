PEC to hold competition on unmanned aerial vehicles

A national-level competition on design and flying UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) under the name ‘FLYTRON’ will be organised by the aerospace engineering department of the PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (Chandigarh Branch) & Aeronautics Research and Development Board (ARDB), New Delhi at PEC on 25th and 26th February, 2017.

The competition consists of two independent events. In the first event, the participants are required to compete in teams by designing, fabricating and flying autonomous UAV, wherein the UAV is required to perform certain predefined tasks on the event day. Some tasks are to be performed autonomously, that is, the UAV will not be actively controlled.

In the second event, the participants will come up with innovative conceptual designs for UAVs in the form of poster presentations. Prizes worth Rs 2 lakh will be distributed among the winners of the competition.