PCA junks plaint by ex-councillor’s son

The Police Complaints Authority on Thursday dismissed a complaint filed by the son of a former BJP councillor alleging that some police officers wrongly arrested him. Vikas Gupta, the son of former BJP councilor Des Raj Gupta who was arrested and bailed out in a consumer forum case, had filed a complaint against the in charge and members of PO and Summon Staff of Chandigarh Police for arresting him unnecessary without any proof and that they had mistaken him with another Vikas Gupta.

The PCA observed that the police officers were armed with warrants and they were performing their duty.

Justice M S Chauhan (retd), who is the chairman of PCA, said: “The policemen did not abuse their power as they were armed with warrants. In fact, the father’s name was missing and that was the only thing. They asked the complainant to show his ID proof and he showed his driving licence on the basis of which they arrested him.”

Gupta, a resident of NAC in Manimajra, had also attached the copy of the order of consumer court discharging him from the offense. He said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Gupta had stated that Chandigarh Police personnel with the connivance of some private persons declared him one of the directors of a housing promoter company. The actual accused was Vikas Gupta, the son of Ramesh Chand, while his father’s name is Des Raj Gupta.

The PCA has been getting complaints of inaction by the police officers. The authority is meant for taking up serious cases against cops like death in police custody, rape, extortion by any police officer and other issues. However, people have been sending complaints like inaction, facts not included in the FIR, which actually have to be taken up with the senior officer in the police department.

The authority sits for three days in a week – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If there is a holiday on any of these days, the members would sit the next day.

