Paytm fraud: Police arrest one from Delhi

The Cyber Cell of the UT Police has made a breakthrough in the Paytm fraud case with the arrest of Yogesh Partap Singh of Delhi for withdrawing Rs 18,000 from the e-wallet (Paytm) of Sector 23 resident Gagandeep Kaur.

A team of Chandigarh Police arrested him in Delhi in the early hours of Friday. Sources said Singh, a resident of East Vinod Nagar in Delhi, said during questioning that he was a member of an organised gang headed by one C K Sinha of Bihar. The police suspect that the name may be a fictitious identity.

Singh is alleged to have duped more than half a dozen persons after obtaining their one-time passwords (OTPs) of Paytm.

About 22 smart cell phones, including two purchased from Kaur’s money, were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Sources in the cyber cell said, “During interrogation Singh disclosed that mastermind Sinha used to provide him the contact numbers of their targets, who are using Paytm and other e-wallets and he used to call them posing himself as an employee of Paytm stationed at Noida. Online shopping through the e-wallet money is also being done by him.”

A member of the investigation agency told Newsline, “Singh transferred about Rs 18,000 into his Paytm account and later purchased high-end cell phones from a mobile shop of one Arun Chandolia in New Delhi. The questioning of Chandolia revealed the identity of Singh, who confessed to call Kaur and other people.”

Singh is alleged to have introduced himself as Rahul, an employee of Paytm in Noida, when he called Kaur. He obtained OTP of her e-wallet account and withdrew money from it some days ago. The FIR was registered at Sector 17 police station. It was the first case in the city when a local resident was cheated of money through obtaining the details of her e-wallet.

Accused Yogesh Partap Singh was produced in a local court and remanded in three-day police custody on Friday.