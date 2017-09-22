Pay Rs 1,000 crore to get CCL sanction, Centre tells Punjab

Captain Amarinder Singh-led government fears that if the CCL is delayed and the farmers do not get payments on account of procurement of their produce, the situation would worsen. Captain Amarinder Singh-led government fears that if the CCL is delayed and the farmers do not get payments on account of procurement of their produce, the situation would worsen.

Punjab is already grappling with farmers’ unrest in the state. Now, the Centre’s diktat to the fund-starved state to deposit Rs 1,000 crore to get the sanction of Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for the ensuing paddy season has come as a double whammy for the government. With just 10 days left for the paddy procurement season to commence on October 1, the Centre has asked the state to settle the account pertaining to the previous CCL advanced to the state to procure wheat for the central pool. The state has sought Rs 33,000 crore as CCL from the Centre for the upcoming paddy procurement season.

The government, on the other hand, is handling the situation arising out of the call given by several farmers organisations to gherao Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala for five days beginning Friday.

The organisations are protesting against the government for a “partial” farm loan waiver against the complete waiver promised by the Congress in its election manifesto. Punjab is facing a jumbo crisis already in paying Rs 10,000 crore as loan waiver. The total debt on Punjab farmers is about Rs 60,000 crore, according to the state government.

The government fears that if the CCL is delayed and the farmers do not get payments on account of procurement of their produce, the situation would worsen. Hence, the state that delayed paying the salaries of its employees for two weeks due to non-availability of funds and was scraping the barrel to clear the payment, would have to deposit Rs 1,000 crore on priority.

“The amount of Rs 1,000 crore being charged on us is unfair. Punjab procures for the central pool. The Rs 1,000 crore breaks up into Rs 52 crore spent on labour, Rs 173 crore for transportation, Rs 500 crore for gunny bags, Rs 300 crore towards interest on the last CCL and some incidentals. Why should Punjab be made to pay for all these charges when the state procures for the central pool?” rued Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

The state, however, does not want to be on a collision course with the Centre on CCL as the former gets an amount of Rs 55,000 crore every year in the form of CCL that virtually funds its agriculture economy. And, if there is a delay in CCL for paddy, it would mean another crisis for the government.

