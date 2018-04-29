Patient rush: PGIMER academic panel recommends hiring 600 staff

On Saturday, PGI sources said that the academic committee also cleared creation of several new courses at the institute. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) On Saturday, PGI sources said that the academic committee also cleared creation of several new courses at the institute. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

With Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of patients, its Standing Academic Committee on Saturday recommended hiring of around 600 new medical and technical staff.

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline that the institute’s top academic committee has recommended recruitment of 250 new faculty members, 300 senior resident doctors and around 50 technical staff in various departments.

“More manpower is required at (the) PGIMER because the all the departments are reeling with tremendous rush of patients, not only from Chandigarh, but neighboring states as well,” said the institute director.

He added that the matter will now go to Standing Finance Committee, governing body and Union Health and Finance Ministries before the institute can finally recruit the new staff.

The north India’s premier medical hub has been seeing an increase in the number of patients for the last few years. On a daily basis, more than 11,000 people are registered at the institute’s Outdoor Patient Department. The resident doctors have been demanding an increase in their strength.

Dr Ram said that once more faculty members are recruited, it will help in better management of the patients. “We are also planning to add more faculty members to anesthesia department to help us reduce the waiting list for surgery patients,” he said.

On Saturday, PGI sources said that the academic committee also cleared creation of several new courses at the institute.

A senior PGI official said that the committee has also recommended name of two former senior professors as Emeritus professors. Former PGI Dean Dr Subhash Verma and former PGI Director Dr Y K Chawla has been recommended as Emeritus professors of the institute. “The academic committee has recommended (the) name(s) of Dr Verma and Dr Chawla. It has now to be finally decided by the PGI’s governing body,” confirmed Dr Ram.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App