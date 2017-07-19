Pastor’s murder: Role of external forces being probed, says DGP

Pastor Sultan Masih. (Source: Express Photo) Pastor Sultan Masih. (Source: Express Photo)

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora Tuesday met the family of church pastor Sultan Masih, who was shot dead on Saturday.

Arora, while talking to the media, said that the police had rounded up some persons on the basis of suspicion. “We cannot rule out a connection between the several killings that occurred across state in the past, who were from different faiths and beliefs. We also know that there are certain external forces including Pakistan who try to disturb communal harmony in our country, especially in Punjab. We are probing these killings from every angle. The possible role of external forces, including that of Pakistan, is being probed. Currently, a terror angle can neither be confirmed nor denied,” said Arora. “We have got important leads and some persons have been rounded up,” he said.

The former killings with the same modus operandi of two persons coming on motorbike and opening fire include that of Namdhari sect matriarch Mata Chand Kaur at Bhaini Sahib, Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta in Khanna, senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja in Jalandhar, Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma in Ludhiana and Dera Sacha Sauda followers — Satpal Sharma and Ramesh Kumar — at Khanna. Arora added that all these cases are being probed in coordination with the CBI and all efforts are being made to connect the dots.

