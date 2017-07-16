Pastor shot dead in Ludhiana

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The pastor of a church was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at Salem Tabri locality in Ludhiana late Saturday night.

The victim was identified as pastor Sultan Masih. Two armed youths with their faces covered shot at the pastor from a close range, police said.

At the time of the incident, Masih was standing outside the church and talking to someone on his mobile phone. He was rushed to DMC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His son Rahul Masih said his father, who was in-charge of the ‘The Temple of God Church’ in Slem Tabri locality, had been living here for the last 30 years and had no enmity with anybody. Investigations were underway.

