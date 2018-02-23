Passengers can have a view of Kasauli hills this time

A team of 15 people would be there on the ground to check the technical aspects before every flight.. (Representational) A team of 15 people would be there on the ground to check the technical aspects before every flight.. (Representational)

This time, passengers, taking chopper rides, would be able to have a view of the Kasauli hills. It was decided on the route by the company, Heritage Aviation Private Limited, along with the Municipal Corporation. As many as 50 bookings were made on Day One for the chopper ride.

The seven-seater chopper – Airbus H130 – would take off from the Sector 17 parade ground and cross the Sukhna Lake, towards Kasauli hills, then turn back to lake, Rock Garden and Sector 17 parade ground.

Vice-president of Heritage Aviation, Sulabh Khaira, said, bookings began online and at Hotel Shivalik on Thursday. “A view of the Kasauli hills would be given to passengers. As far as bookings are concerned, we will also have an on-the-spot booking counter. However, for people’s convenience, we suggest that they must book in advance,” he added.

One ride would cost Rs 2,380 this time compared to Rs 3,500 last time.

As far as safety aspects are concerned, a team of 15 people would be there on the ground to check the technical aspects before every flight. The corporation has announced that there would be a compensation of Rs 50 lakh in case of a casualty during the helicopter rides.

The Rose Festival is scheduled to be held from February 23 to February 25. Chopper rides would be held from the Sector 17 parade ground all three days. Sources said the Municipal Corporation has sought 5 per cent from each ticket.

The firm has been informed that in case of bad weather, the operations would be postponed to the next day.

The helipad will be clearly marked by tapes to prevent any unauthorised persons from entering the exit and entry points. According to details, the expenditure for the Rose Festival would be Rs 55.67 lakh. Last year, Rs 49 lakh was spent on it.

