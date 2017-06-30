Passenger finds fly in Shatabdi food

(Express photo) (Express photo)

A PASSENGER, travelling by the Shatabdi Express from Delhi to Chandigarh on Thursday evening, allegedly found a fly in the food served on the train which departed at 7:15 pm from the New Delhi railway station. The passenger has submitted a written complaint to the railway authorities. In his complaint to the authorities, the passenger, Vikrant Sharma, said he was very disappointed to have found a fly in the lentil served to him and demanded that the vendor be changed immediately for putting the health of commuters at risk.

“The fly was literally visible in the food. I have made a complaint because we do not expect this. This is monsoon season and unhygienic food can make one prone to diseases. The vendor should be held responsible for the low quality food,” said Sharma, who works in a private company in the city.

It is not the first time that such a complaint has been received from people travelling by train. Passengers travelling by the Shatabdi frequently report about the improper food served to them.

A senior railway official on Thursday said that once the railways receives complaint from the passengers about poor food quality, strict action is always taken against the vendor. “They are penalised for poor services,” said a Northern Railway official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App