Closing Chandigarh’s Sector 22-B parking lot unviable, says Municipal Corporation

With the Chandigarh administration’s decision to close the main parking area of Sector 22B to convert it into a green belt and create space near the ISBT at Sector 17 instead, the municipal corporation (MC) has written to the administration saying the move was not feasible and the decision may draw flak from people and traders. According to the proposal, people, who wish to visit this belt of Sector 22, will have to park across the road near ISBT and come walking, using a table-top crossing.

In a letter to the chief architect, the chief engineer of the civic body has suggested that an underground multilevel parking may be considered there with a landscaped area.

“The approach to the commercial centre at Sector 22 through single subway may not prove sufficient to hold the rush of both the parking lots. There is also an apprehension that the parking place at a distance may invite resentment from the traders and customers as seen in Sector 17,” the letter said.

It further stated, “According to the survey of the MC engineering wing, there are 395 cars and 786 two-wheelers between 12 pm and 2 pm and the number doubles in the evening.”

Whereas, according to the new parking space that the administration is planning near Sector 17 ISBT, the MC engineering wing found that only 150 cars and 100 two-wheelers can be accommodated.

Sources said there will be a meeting with chief architect, traders and the MC on the issue now. There are more than 3,000 traders who have threatened to shut shop if the Sector 22 parking lot is closed.

Last year, the municipal corporation had closed the two parking lots of Sector 17 — Empire Store and Sahib Singh — as they had to develop the plaza as well as the green space there.

However, the traders were up in arms. Claiming that their business was getting affected, they closed the plaza, protested and finally the municipal corporation had to give in and open the parking lots.