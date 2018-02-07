Parking at Sukhna lake: 14 attendants sacked for overcharging commuters

The MC will also slap a fine on the company, which is yet to be decided. (File Photo) The MC will also slap a fine on the company, which is yet to be decided. (File Photo)

AS MANY as 14 parking attendants have been sacked for fleecing commuters by overcharging them for parking at Sukhna Lake. A communique was received by the parking branch of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, from the company managing the parking lot – Arya Toll Infra Limited. “This is with reference to the issue of overcharging. As the issue was brought to our notice through some of the customers and field investigators, we have terminated the employees involved in this act of fraud,” stated the communique.

The MC will also slap a fine on the company, which is yet to be decided. On Monday, the enforcement wing of the corporation recovered 15 such parking slips where the contractor had overcharged the commuters at the parking lot of Sukhna Lake. The inspector, during a check, randomly asked 15 commuters, who had paid for parking there. He found that all of them had been charged Rs 25 for parking whereas the rate was Rs 10.

A report has been prepared by the inspector and sent to the higher-ups to initiate action against the firm. Parking in the city is being managed by only one firm, Arya Toll Infra Limited. There have been several complaints of being overcharged by commuters in the last one month. A car owner was charged Rs 25 and a two-wheeler Rs 15 for a short time while the parking fee is Rs 10 and Rs 5, respectively.

Recently, a two-wheeler owner, Mukesh, had lodged a complaint with the MC commissioner. The complaint stated that even as the authorities have claimed to make parking smart, overcharging has not stopped and he was charged Rs 15 even when he had to be charged Rs 5 only. In December, the parking rates were hiked from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for a four-wheeler and Rs 2 to Rs 5 for a two-wheeler. It was expected that once all the parking lots are taken over by a company, overcharging would not be done. However, that is still rampant.

Two months ago, a complaint was also submitted to the commissioner, complaining about overcharging at the same parking lot.

