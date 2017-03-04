Parking Safe in Mohali: To minimise wrong parking problem, police launch app

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal (second from right) with other officers during the launch of the app in Mohali on Friday. Express Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal (second from right) with other officers during the launch of the app in Mohali on Friday. Express

IN ORDER to deal with the problem of wrong and haphazard parking in Mohali city, the district police has come up with a mobile application. On Friday, the police launched this app — ParkSafe — that can be downloaded free of charge on iOs and Android phones.

The app will help users connect with the vehicle owner who has wrongly parked his vehicle. The user will receive a coded sticker from the traffic police. The sticker once pasted on the vehicle will connect the person scanning the sticker with the owner of the vehicle.

Explaining the app’s functioning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “ParkSafe app will help connect with the vehicle owner through inbuilt chat, whose vehicle has blocked the driveway. It also aims at sorting out public and private parking issues in real-time which often turn into a major problem.”

The ParkSafe App will provide users with real-time traffic flow information with live updates in traffic alerts section of the application, thereby mitigating inconvenience to the users. It will also have knowledge section wherein users can log in to access traffic rules and signals.

The app comprises unique connecting method “Isolated Contact Bridge” technology to connect the users with each other.

The app is also equipped with a safety feature. SSP Chahal said that it would be beneficial for women it would protect their identity. If a woman is registered on the app and somebody connects with her through this app, the entire record of the conversation will automatically get deleted within four hours.

The SSP said that after March 11, they would introduce ‘yellow line’ parking system and the app would be extremely beneficial for regulating the traffic. He added that in the last one-and-a-half month, the police had issued more than 5,000 challans for various traffic violations.

Sunil Thakral, the CEO of the Envision Ecommerce and founder of ParkSafe, said that the app was aiming at helping vehicle owners get out of congested parking space in a smarter way.

During the press conference by the police, a man came and claimed that the app was his idea. But the police said his app had no security feature.